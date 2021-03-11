Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Holdings Lifted by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,162 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.09% of Fortive worth $22,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Fortive by 469.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 56,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after buying an additional 46,767 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 7.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 30,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 32.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the third quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the third quarter valued at $283,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTV. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lowered Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lowered Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.73.

In other Fortive news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $4,472,994.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,557,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $36,597.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,364.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 84,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,739,984 in the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $68.84 on Tuesday. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $82.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 44.99, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.07 and its 200-day moving average is $70.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

