Fortran Co. (OTCMKTS:FRTN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fortran Co. (OTCMKTS:FRTN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the February 11th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRTN opened at $0.32 on Thursday. Fortran has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.21.

Fortran Company Profile

Fortran Corporation, through its subsidiaries, offers communication system integration services to media and communication sectors. The company provides communication solutions designing, sourcing, implementing, and maintenance services. Additionally, it offers mobile billboards, event marketing, conventions and trade shows, and political advertising and editorial statements.

