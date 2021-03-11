Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Brokerages expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) will announce sales of $1.64 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.67 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security posted sales of $1.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full year sales of $6.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.91 billion to $6.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.24 billion to $7.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on FBHS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.53.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $314,828 over the last 90 days. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 8,808.6% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 83,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after buying an additional 82,537 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,083,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,825,000 after buying an additional 271,453 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth $960,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,961,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,111,000 after buying an additional 7,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $89.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $93.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.