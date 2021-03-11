Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 75.1% from the February 11th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 388,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FTMDF remained flat at $$0.10 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,585. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07. Fortune Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.12.

About Fortune Minerals

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project, which covering an area of approximately 4,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

