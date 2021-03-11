Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 75.1% from the February 11th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 388,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS FTMDF remained flat at $$0.10 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,585. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07. Fortune Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.12.
About Fortune Minerals
Featured Article: What is a price target?
Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.