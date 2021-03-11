Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Trading Down 16.3% on Disappointing Earnings

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)’s stock price was down 16.3% on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $14.69 and last traded at $15.11. Approximately 4,321,789 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 185% from the average daily volume of 1,518,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.06.
The accessories brand company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Fossil Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $777.77 million, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.92.
About Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL)
Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.
