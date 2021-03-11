Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Trading Down 16.3% on Disappointing Earnings

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)’s stock price was down 16.3% on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $14.69 and last traded at $15.11. Approximately 4,321,789 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 185% from the average daily volume of 1,518,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.06.

The accessories brand company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Fossil Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOSL. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,051,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fossil Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,114,841 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $61,687,000 after buying an additional 212,587 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Fossil Group by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,478,935 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $12,822,000 after buying an additional 190,785 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fossil Group by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 337,850 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 175,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Fossil Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $789,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $777.77 million, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.92.

About Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

