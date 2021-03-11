Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Sold by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox cut its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,266,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,351 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned approximately 1.72% of FOX worth $296,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 193,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in FOX by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 100,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $722,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. 24.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,456. The stock has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.34. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.13 and a fifty-two week high of $40.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.12 and its 200-day moving average is $28.98.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.