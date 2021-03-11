Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.24, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $496.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.13 million. Franchise Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 12.37%.

NASDAQ FRG traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.80. 5,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,904. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.13. Franchise Group has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $41.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%.

In other Franchise Group news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc purchased 757,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,457,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

FRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franchise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

