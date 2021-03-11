Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franchise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Franchise Group stock opened at $40.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.44. Franchise Group has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.24. Franchise Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $496.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.13 million. Equities analysts forecast that Franchise Group will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Franchise Group news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc purchased 757,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.95 per share, with a total value of $26,457,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Franchise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 319.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. 43.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

