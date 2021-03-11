Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franchise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.
Franchise Group stock opened at $40.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.44. Franchise Group has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.53.
In other Franchise Group news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc purchased 757,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.95 per share, with a total value of $26,457,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Franchise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 319.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. 43.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Franchise Group Company Profile
Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.
