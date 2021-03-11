Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) PT Raised to $48.00 at Barrington Research

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Barrington Research from $40.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.99% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FRG. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Franchise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FRG traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.68. 5,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,904. Franchise Group has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $41.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.24. Franchise Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $496.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.13 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Franchise Group will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc acquired 757,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,457,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,005,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 878,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,273,000 after purchasing an additional 137,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

