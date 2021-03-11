Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.88 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 9.17%. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

NYSE FNV traded up $4.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.30. 126,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,044. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.03 and its 200-day moving average is $131.70. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of $77.18 and a 1 year high of $166.11. The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.32, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.64.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

