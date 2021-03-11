Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.64.

NYSE FNV traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $110.88. 13,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,561. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $77.18 and a fifty-two week high of $166.11. The company has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 80.34, a PEG ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.89.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

