Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Trading 5% Higher

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) traded up 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $119.00 and last traded at $118.69. 1,564,947 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 756,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.04.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.64.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.70. The stock has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 85.39, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNV. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $732,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 526.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 171,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,991,000 after acquiring an additional 9,039 shares during the period. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

