Fraport (FRA:FRA) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of Fraport AG (FRA:FRA) dropped 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €53.75 ($63.24) and last traded at €53.90 ($63.41). Approximately 363,461 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €56.00 ($65.88).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €47.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €42.60.

Fraport Company Profile (FRA:FRA)

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

