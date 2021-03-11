Frax Price Tops $1.01 on Exchanges (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 11th. One Frax token can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00001768 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Frax has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Frax has a market capitalization of $91.73 million and $11.64 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Frax alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $282.69 or 0.00496606 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00065430 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00053580 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00072825 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.37 or 0.00576864 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000580 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00074041 BTC.

About Frax

Frax’s total supply is 91,143,689 tokens. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

Buying and Selling Frax

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.