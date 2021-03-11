Frax Share (FXS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $82.92 Million

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded up 28.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. During the last seven days, Frax Share has traded 64.9% higher against the US dollar. Frax Share has a market cap of $82.92 million and approximately $19.69 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax Share token can now be bought for $10.81 or 0.00019018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.33 or 0.00496869 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00064652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00054095 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00072470 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.69 or 0.00574943 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000584 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00074906 BTC.

Frax Share Profile

Frax Share’s total supply is 99,973,670 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,672,988 tokens. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

Buying and Selling Frax Share

