freenet (FRA:FNTN) PT Set at €24.00 by Warburg Research

freenet (FRA:FNTN) has been assigned a €24.00 ($28.24) price target by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.61% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on freenet and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €21.15 ($24.88).

Shares of FNTN stock opened at €19.74 ($23.22) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €18.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of €17.51. freenet has a 12 month low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 12 month high of €32.92 ($38.73).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

