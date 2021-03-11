FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Stock Price Up 11.1%

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) rose 11.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.42 and last traded at $3.40. Approximately 291,925 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 342,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $52.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in FreightCar America during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in FreightCar America during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in FreightCar America during the third quarter valued at $156,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in FreightCar America during the third quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in FreightCar America by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 80,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including covered hopper cars; open top hoppers; coil gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flat cars; and non-intermodal flat cars.

