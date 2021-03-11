Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

FMS stock opened at $36.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $46.55.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,044,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,909,000. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 433,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,407,000 after purchasing an additional 78,480 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,894,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 336,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,001,000 after purchasing an additional 66,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

