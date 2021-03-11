Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Short Interest Update

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 445.0% from the February 11th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

FSNUY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of FSNUY opened at $10.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $13.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.16. The company has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.36.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 4.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

