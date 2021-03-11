Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target Raised to $217.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $194.00 to $217.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 46.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

Shares of Freshpet stock traded up $1.21 on Thursday, hitting $147.72. 438,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,593. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1,343.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. Freshpet has a one year low of $40.79 and a one year high of $173.52.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $84.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Freshpet will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Freshpet by 196.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,066,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Freshpet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Freshpet by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Freshpet by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

