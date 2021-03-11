Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Short Interest Up 414.3% in February

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 414.3% from the February 11th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of FRD stock opened at $8.39 on Thursday. Friedman Industries has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.94 million, a PE ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.65.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Friedman Industries stock. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management owned 0.06% of Friedman Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the processing and wholesale of hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils.

