Front Street Capital Management Inc. Acquires 9,773 Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,773 shares during the quarter. Herman Miller makes up about 3.0% of Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Front Street Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Herman Miller worth $13,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Herman Miller by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,017,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Herman Miller by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Herman Miller stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $41.74. 9,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,785. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Herman Miller, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $42.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -209.15 and a beta of 1.42.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $626.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.33 million. Herman Miller had a positive return on equity of 23.25% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 27th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%.

In other news, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 1,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $37,468.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 5,953 shares in the company, valued at $202,402. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

