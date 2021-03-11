Front Street Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,282 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Ciena accounts for about 1.4% of Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Front Street Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Ciena worth $6,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Ciena by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Ciena by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,263 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 0.8% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 39,267 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CIEN traded up $1.22 on Tuesday, reaching $50.42. The company had a trading volume of 9,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.91 and a 200-day moving average of $48.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $30.58 and a 1 year high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $757.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.24 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $121,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 2,550 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $120,793.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,011,921 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CIEN shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.43.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

