Front Street Capital Management Inc. Buys 77,034 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 849,473 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,034 shares during the quarter. General Electric comprises approximately 2.0% of Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $9,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 1,877.6% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $14.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,102,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,250,109. The firm has a market cap of $126.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.37. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $14.34.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Argus increased their price target on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.21.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Recommended Story: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.