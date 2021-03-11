Front Street Capital Management Inc. Has $15.30 Million Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Front Street Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,368 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,348 shares during the period. Lumentum comprises about 3.4% of Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Front Street Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Lumentum worth $15,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 253.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 28,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Lumentum by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 474.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,033,000 after purchasing an additional 157,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lumentum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Shares of LITE traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.94. 30,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,024,315. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.06 and a 52 week high of $112.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $478.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.81 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. Lumentum’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Vincent Retort sold 11,164 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 89,181 shares in the company, valued at $8,918,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $604,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,036,594.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,957 shares of company stock valued at $3,131,930 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

