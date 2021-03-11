Front Street Capital Management Inc. Has $17.26 Million Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Front Street Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,141 shares during the quarter. Global Payments accounts for approximately 3.8% of Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $17,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPN. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,808,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,035,883,000 after acquiring an additional 325,571 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in Global Payments by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,942,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,554,000 after purchasing an additional 417,686 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,733,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $485,492,000 after purchasing an additional 100,617 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank increased its stake in Global Payments by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,303,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 997,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,224,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $479,176,000 after buying an additional 81,668 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Global Payments news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total value of $2,440,399.39. Also, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $5,737,352.04. Insiders sold a total of 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,209,992 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.47.

Global Payments stock traded up $4.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.34. The company had a trading volume of 25,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.54 and a 12-month high of $215.70. The company has a market capitalization of $61.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.35.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

