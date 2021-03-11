Front Street Capital Management Inc. Makes New $29.85 Million Investment in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Front Street Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,061,733 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,852,000. Lumen Technologies comprises 6.5% of Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Front Street Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Lumen Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $887,794,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $203,139,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $104,873,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,656,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,679,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LUMN shares. TheStreet cut Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.68.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $102,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,534.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

LUMN stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $14.00. 296,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,815,619. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

