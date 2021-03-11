Front Street Capital Management Inc. Purchases 5,000 Shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,941 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. owned 0.38% of Kimball Electronics worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KE. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 218.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kimball Electronics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 326,237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,217,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kimball Electronics by 383.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,691 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Kimball Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 60.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Kimball Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Sidoti downgraded Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:KE traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $643.64 million, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.18. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $26.60.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $320.60 million for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 2.33%.

In other news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $85,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 203,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,121.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.