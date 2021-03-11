Front Street Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Front Street Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the period. National Instruments makes up approximately 2.7% of Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Front Street Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of National Instruments worth $12,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NATI traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.58. The company had a trading volume of 8,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,341. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. National Instruments Co. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $47.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). National Instruments had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $367.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.44%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NATI. Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.43.

In other National Instruments news, SVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $106,275.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,485.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

See Also: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.