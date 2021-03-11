Front Street Capital Management Inc. Sells 15,160 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Front Street Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 374,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,160 shares during the period. Terex makes up 2.9% of Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Front Street Capital Management Inc. owned 0.54% of Terex worth $13,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,906,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Terex by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,642,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,320,000 after purchasing an additional 373,370 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Terex by 120.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 679,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,147,000 after purchasing an additional 370,667 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Terex in the 4th quarter worth about $12,435,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Terex by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,718,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,311,000 after buying an additional 314,097 shares during the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Terex news, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $380,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 117,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,854.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 168,104 shares of company stock worth $6,879,987 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEX traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.87. 8,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,270. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -743.50 and a beta of 1.55. Terex Co. has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $45.70.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.19. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Terex’s payout ratio is 14.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Terex from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp upgraded Terex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Terex from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Terex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.18.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

