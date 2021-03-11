Front Street Capital Management Inc. Sells 48,989 Shares of YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW)

Front Street Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,161,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 48,989 shares during the period. YRC Worldwide makes up approximately 1.1% of Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Front Street Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.18% of YRC Worldwide worth $5,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YRCW. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in YRC Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $304,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in YRC Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,485,000. 31.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YRCW traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.50. 3,952,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,137. YRC Worldwide Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $6.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.92. The company has a market cap of $399.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 3.32.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that YRC Worldwide Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered YRC Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

YRC Worldwide Profile

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited, time-specific delivery, cross-border, coast-to-coast air delivery, product return, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipment.

