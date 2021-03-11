Front Street Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,975 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Front Street Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 392,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,975 shares during the period. Corning comprises about 3.1% of Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Front Street Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Corning worth $14,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Corning by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

Shares of Corning stock traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $38.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,645,497. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.05, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.44 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.44.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $311,004.00. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $5,533,778.46. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

