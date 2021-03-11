frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Sold by Majedie Asset Management Ltd

Majedie Asset Management Ltd reduced its holdings in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 873,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,899 shares during the quarter. frontdoor comprises 3.4% of Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Majedie Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 1.02% of frontdoor worth $43,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTDR. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in frontdoor by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of frontdoor by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of frontdoor by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in frontdoor by 12.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period.

Several research firms have issued reports on FTDR. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of frontdoor from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on frontdoor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on frontdoor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. frontdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.22.

Shares of frontdoor stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.98. 3,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,579. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. frontdoor, inc. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $58.94.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 104.88% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

