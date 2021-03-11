Frontier (FRONT) One Day Volume Hits $21.14 Million

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One Frontier token can now be purchased for $2.18 or 0.00003927 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Frontier has traded down 23.8% against the US dollar. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $58.74 million and $21.14 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $279.28 or 0.00504212 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00066317 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00052538 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00072396 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000591 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.75 or 0.00523118 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00076848 BTC.

Frontier Token Profile

Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,000,000 tokens. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz . The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet

Frontier Token Trading

