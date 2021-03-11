Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.04.
A number of research firms have weighed in on FRO. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Frontline in a research note on Monday, March 1st. DNB Markets lowered shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Danske lowered shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.19 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research note on Sunday, February 21st.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 41,209 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 17.6% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,737 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 23.1% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Frontline had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 38.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Frontline will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Frontline
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 71 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.
