FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Shares Sold by Kalos Management Inc.

Kalos Management Inc. decreased its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,846 shares during the period. FS KKR Capital Corp. II comprises approximately 1.3% of Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Kalos Management Inc. owned 0.11% of FS KKR Capital Corp. II worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FSKR. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.58.

Shares of FSKR stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,192. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.78. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a one year low of $11.64 and a one year high of $20.35.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.64 million. On average, research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.09%.

About FS KKR Capital Corp. II

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

