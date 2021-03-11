FTX Token (FTT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.56 Billion

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion and $87.54 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FTX Token token can now be purchased for about $37.76 or 0.00066625 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, FTX Token has traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00052469 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00012067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.70 or 0.00715869 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00027614 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003624 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00038267 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

FTX Token Profile

FTT is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 tokens. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

Buying and Selling FTX Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

