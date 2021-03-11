Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €45.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) has been given a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Nord/LB set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €43.50 ($51.18).

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

Fuchs Petrolub stock opened at €36.35 ($42.76) on Tuesday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1-year low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 1-year high of €44.80 ($52.71). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €37.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of €35.11.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.