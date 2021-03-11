Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €45.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) has been given a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Nord/LB set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €43.50 ($51.18).

Fuchs Petrolub stock opened at €36.35 ($42.76) on Tuesday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1-year low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 1-year high of €44.80 ($52.71). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €37.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of €35.11.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Analyst Recommendations for Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE)

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.