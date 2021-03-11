Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) has been given a €45.00 ($52.94) target price by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €43.50 ($51.18).

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

Shares of FPE stock opened at €36.35 ($42.76) on Tuesday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12 month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 12 month high of €44.80 ($52.71). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €37.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €35.11.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.