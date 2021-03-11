Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) has been given a €45.00 ($52.94) target price by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €43.50 ($51.18).

Shares of FPE stock opened at €36.35 ($42.76) on Tuesday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12 month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 12 month high of €44.80 ($52.71). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €37.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €35.11.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Analyst Recommendations for Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE)

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.