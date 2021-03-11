FUD.finance (FUD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $927,978.98

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 11th. One FUD.finance token can now be bought for about $39.63 or 0.00069624 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FUD.finance has a market cap of $927,978.98 and $13,253.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FUD.finance has traded 51% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $282.69 or 0.00496606 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00065430 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00053580 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00072825 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $328.37 or 0.00576864 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000580 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00074041 BTC.

About FUD.finance

FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,414 tokens. The official website for FUD.finance is fud.finance

FUD.finance Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUD.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUD.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

