Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) PT Raised to $10.00 at Macquarie

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Macquarie from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.55% from the stock’s previous close.

FLL has been the topic of several other reports. Union Gaming Research initiated coverage on shares of Full House Resorts in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th.

NASDAQ:FLL opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average of $3.85. The company has a market cap of $207.77 million, a PE ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 2.07. Full House Resorts has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $9.50.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Full House Resorts will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLL. Parkwood LLC boosted its stake in Full House Resorts by 119.7% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 102,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55,994 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Full House Resorts by 29.6% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 210,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Full House Resorts by 3,467.3% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,004,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 976,049 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Full House Resorts by 204.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 203,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 136,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 5.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 486,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 24,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.57% of the company’s stock.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 855 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and a 129-room hotel; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, and beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

