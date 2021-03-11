Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires 424,004 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,297,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424,004 shares during the quarter. Jabil comprises approximately 1.3% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.20% of Jabil worth $140,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at $453,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 16,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 117,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 37,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at $743,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Shares of JBL traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.29. The company had a trading volume of 11,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,475. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $46.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.33. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JBL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

In other Jabil news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,569,493. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $1,764,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,152 shares of company stock valued at $4,331,697. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.