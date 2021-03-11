Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Buys 99,244 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,387,786 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,244 shares during the quarter. EMCOR Group comprises 1.2% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 2.53% of EMCOR Group worth $126,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Sidoti downgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.25.

Shares of NYSE EME traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.15. 1,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,151. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.83. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $112.31.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.