Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,198,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 414,599 shares during the quarter. Crown accounts for about 1.1% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of Crown worth $120,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCK stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.54. 2,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,724. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.97 and a 1 year high of $101.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.22. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

Crown declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.77.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

