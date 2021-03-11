Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,504,901 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 741,040 shares during the quarter. Investors Bancorp comprises about 2.3% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 9.41% of Investors Bancorp worth $248,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISBC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 20.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 285,080 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 48,648 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 21.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 211,240 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 37,335 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 171.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 54,074 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 34,184 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Investors Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 3.1% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 557,967 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 16,613 shares during the last quarter. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISBC stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,874,466. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $14.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.92.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Investors Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.10.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

