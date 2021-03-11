Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $113.62 Million Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,456,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,043 shares during the period. Applied Industrial Technologies makes up approximately 1.1% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 3.75% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $113,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 198.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the third quarter worth about $700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIT stock traded up $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $94.39. The company had a trading volume of 383 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,368. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 191.37 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $30.66 and a one year high of $95.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.23 and its 200 day moving average is $72.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $751.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.68 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.65%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AIT. TheStreet cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

