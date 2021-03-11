Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $125.64 Million Stock Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,205,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 166,476 shares during the quarter. Matson makes up 1.2% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 5.12% of Matson worth $125,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MATX. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Matson by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,177 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Matson by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,392 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 25,775 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Matson by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Matson by 137.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,414 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Matson by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,673 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens boosted their target price on Matson from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Shares of MATX traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $76.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,627. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.99. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $79.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.16. Matson had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $700.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Matson’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.17%.

In other Matson news, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $99,281.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,813.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

