Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $133.99 Million Stake in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,371,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,259 shares during the quarter. J2 Global accounts for approximately 1.2% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 3.01% of J2 Global worth $133,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in J2 Global by 51.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in J2 Global by 13.0% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,392,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,388,000 after purchasing an additional 160,604 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in J2 Global by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in J2 Global by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 63,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new position in J2 Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $480,000.

In related news, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 10,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,039,835.79. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on JCOM. JMP Securities boosted their price target on J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush boosted their target price on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on J2 Global from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on J2 Global from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.42.

Shares of J2 Global stock traded up $1.77 on Thursday, hitting $119.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,326. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.88 and a 200 day moving average of $88.06. J2 Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.24 and a twelve month high of $117.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $469.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.68 million. Equities analysts expect that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

