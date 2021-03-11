Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $151.02 Million Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,202,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 639,540 shares during the period. KeyCorp accounts for approximately 1.4% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.94% of KeyCorp worth $151,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 76,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 16,704 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 133,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 41,855 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 94,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $105,438.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KEY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,048,529. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.59. KeyCorp has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $21.81. The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.58.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 21st that permits the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

KEY has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.63.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

