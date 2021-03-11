Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $54.81 Million Stock Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,691,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,294 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.30% of United Bankshares worth $54,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBSI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,623,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,586,000 after acquiring an additional 402,724 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 88.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,939,000 after purchasing an additional 260,945 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,811,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,688,000 after purchasing an additional 189,410 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares in the third quarter worth $2,785,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 311.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 144,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 109,396 shares in the last quarter. 63.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 30,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,089,809.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,653,795.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Converse sold 47,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $1,864,290.12. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.05. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $40.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.35.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. United Bankshares had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UBSI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

